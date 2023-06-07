UBS delays publishing its Q2 results to August 31

Logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Zurich
The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH, June 7 (Reuters) - UBS (UBSG.S) said on Wednesday it has delayed the publication of its second quarter results until August 31.

Switzerland's largest bank, which is currently completing its takeover of rival Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) had originally planned to report its earnings on July 25.

UBS was considering delaying its quarterly results at least until the end of August, as the Swiss banking giant deals with complexities over its takeover, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by John Revill

