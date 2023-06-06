UBS expects agreement on Credit Suisse loss guarantee by June 7 - SEC filing















ZURICH, June 6 (Reuters) - UBS (UBSG.S) expects to finalize its agreement with the Swiss government to cover up to 9 billion Swiss francs ($9.92 billion)in losses from its emergency takeover of Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) by June 7, the Swiss bank said in a regulatory filing published on Tuesday.

"UBS Group AG expects that the Loss Protection Agreement will be finalized by June 7, 2023," it said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

($1 = 0.9075 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Noele Illien, editing by John Revill











