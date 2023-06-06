UBS expects agreement on Credit Suisse loss guarantee by June 7 - SEC filing

Buildings of Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse are seen on the Paradeplatz in Zurich
Buildings of Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse are seen on the Paradeplatz in Zurich, Switzerland, March 20, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

ZURICH, June 6 (Reuters) - UBS (UBSG.S) expects to finalize its agreement with the Swiss government to cover up to 9 billion Swiss francs ($9.92 billion)in losses from its emergency takeover of Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) by June 7, the Swiss bank said in a regulatory filing published on Tuesday.

"UBS Group AG expects that the Loss Protection Agreement will be finalized by June 7, 2023," it said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

($1 = 0.9075 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Noele Illien, editing by John Revill

