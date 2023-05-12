UBS prioritises Credit Suisse investment bank integration, cost cuts- FT

[1/2] A logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Zurich, Switzerland March 29, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo















May 12 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG (UBSG.S) has prioritised integrating Credit Suisse's investment bank and accelerating cost-cutting, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people involved in the planning.

Executives will move first on bringing the two investment banks together to "create clarity on day one" and avoiding "two people going out and calling institutions to sell the same products", the report said.

Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza











