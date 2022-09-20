1 minute read
UBS seeing positive client flows this quarter - Khan
ZURICH, Sept 20 (Reuters) - UBS Group (UBSG.S) is seeing positive flows of client funds this quarter, Iqbal Khan, the co-head of its wealth management business, told the BofA Global Research financials conference on Tuesday.
Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Rachel More
