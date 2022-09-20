UBS seeing positive client flows this quarter - Khan

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland, January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH, Sept 20 (Reuters) - UBS Group (UBSG.S) is seeing positive flows of client funds this quarter, Iqbal Khan, the co-head of its wealth management business, told the BofA Global Research financials conference on Tuesday.

Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Rachel More

