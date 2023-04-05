UBS shareholders re-elect Kelleher as Chairman, board members

UBS Annual General Meeting in Basel
UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher speaks during the Annual General Meeting, two weeks after buying rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Basel, Switzerland, April 5, 2023. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

BASEL, April 5 (Reuters) - UBS (UBSG.S) shareholders voted to re-elect Colm Kelleher as chairman at the Swiss bank's annual general meeting on Wednesday.

Kelleher received 89.9% of votes, a sign of shareholders' confidence in the Irishman's ability to lead the bank as it navigates the challenge of absorbing Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) after a surprise takeover engineered by the Swiss authorities.

Shareholders also voted to re-elect the remaining members of the bank's Board of Directors.

Reporting by Noele Illien Editing by Tomasz Janowski

