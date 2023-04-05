UBS shareholders re-elect Kelleher as Chairman, board members















BASEL, April 5 (Reuters) - UBS (UBSG.S) shareholders voted to re-elect Colm Kelleher as chairman at the Swiss bank's annual general meeting on Wednesday.

Kelleher received 89.9% of votes, a sign of shareholders' confidence in the Irishman's ability to lead the bank as it navigates the challenge of absorbing Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) after a surprise takeover engineered by the Swiss authorities.

Shareholders also voted to re-elect the remaining members of the bank's Board of Directors.

Reporting by Noele Illien Editing by Tomasz Janowski











