UBS taps Barclays semiconductors banker Anissimov-sources

The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG (UBSG.S) has hired semiconductors banker Dmitri Anissimov from Barclays Plc (BARC.L), according to people familiar with the matter.

Anissimov is expected to start at UBS in September and will be based out of its San Francisco office, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the move has not been publicly announced.

UBS declined to comment, while Anissimov was not immediately available.

Anissimov, who spent about eight years at Barclays, previously had stints as a technology banker at RBC Capital Markets, and as an investment banking analyst at Oppenheimer & Co.

Reporting by Milana Vinn in New York; Editing by Alison Williams

