UBS Wealth management president Iqbal Khan announces unit's leadership- memo















NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - UBS Group (UBSG.S) Wealth management president Iqbal Khan announced in a memo on Monday morning the new leadership of the unit after the closure of the acquisition of Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) .

Yves-Alain Sommerhalder will be head of wealth management for CS. Sommerhalder and Chief Operating Officer for wealth Wiwi Gutmannsbauer will lead the integration team at the division, the memo said.

Benjamin Cavalli will head the team dealing with strategic clients. Amy Lo will remain Co-Head GWM APAC with primary responsibility for Hong Kong, North Asia and Greater China and Jin Yee Young, joining from Deutsche Bank, will be co-head with primary responsibility for Singapore and Southeast Asia.

August Hatecke will lead the wealth division in Switzerland, Christl Novakovic will lead in Europe, Middle East and Africa and CS Private Banking International. The Chief Financial Officer of the division will be Kinner Lakhani.

