UBS's Iqbal Khan named solo head of global wealth management, Naratil steps down
NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG (UBSG.S) on Monday named Iqbal Khan the sole head of its global wealth management division, amid a flurry of changes to the Swiss bank's executive board.
Tom Naratil, who had been Khan's co-president of global wealth management and president of UBS Americas, will step down from those roles in October, according to a press release from the bank.
