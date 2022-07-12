UBS's Iqbal Khan named solo head of global wealth management, Naratil steps down

The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen at its headquarters, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Zurich, Switzerland February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG (UBSG.S) on Monday named Iqbal Khan the sole head of its global wealth management division, amid a flurry of changes to the Swiss bank's executive board.

Tom Naratil, who had been Khan's co-president of global wealth management and president of UBS Americas, will step down from those roles in October, according to a press release from the bank.

