UBS's size will be taken into account - SNB Vice-Chairman

ZURICH, June 22 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank will consider closely the size of UBS (UBSG.S) following the completion of its takeover of Credit Suisse, the central bank's vice-chairman said on Thursday.

"Of course because it is such a big bank it needs to have higher capital requirements," Martin Schlegel told an news conference in Zurich.

He also said the size and the importance of UBS, as well as its business model, will be taken into account from a financial stability perspective.

