UK 30-year gilt yields rise to highest since Dec 2018

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - British long-dated government bond yields moved to their highest since late 2018 on Tuesday, broadly in line with U.S. Treasuries ahead of a half-yearly budget update from finance minister Rishi Sunak due on Wednesday.

February's public finances data showed government borrowing last month came in well above economists' forecasts in a Reuters poll, but downward revisions for earlier months mean borrowing for the financial year as a whole is below the last set of government estimates in October. read more

Ten-year gilt yields rose 4.5 basis points on the day to 1.689%, their highest since October 2018, while 30-year gilt yields at a peak of 1.913% were the highest since December 2018.

Short-dated yields were up as much as 7 basis points, although they are below peaks set in mid-February before Russia invaded Ukraine.

The United Kingdom Debt Management Office will set out its 2022/23 debt issuance plans after Sunak's statement to parliament, which is due around 1230 GMT on Wednesday.

Bond dealers polled by Reuters expect on average for gross gilt issuance to fall to 147 billion pounds ($195 billion)in the coming financial year, although there is a wide spread of estimates from 108 to 211 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7542 pounds)

Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce

