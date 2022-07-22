UK allows sanctioned entities pay insurers from a frozen bank account

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Individuals or entities who are sanctioned by Britain can make payments to insurers from a frozen bank account, the British sanctions office said on Friday

The payments will be allowed under a special license that was effective immediately and for an indefinite duration.

Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James

