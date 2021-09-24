Skip to main content

UK broker Peel Hunt raises $154 mln in London listing

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - British mid and small-cap investment bank Peel hunt has raised 112 million pounds ($153.61 million) in a listing on London's AIM market, it said on Friday.

Peel Hunt said its selling shareholders expected to get around 72 million pounds from the listing, which will give the company a market capitalisation of 280 million pounds. It also raised 40 million pounds of new capital.

Peel Hunt will have free float of around 40%.

Peel Hunt was founded in 1989 and bought by Belgium's KBC in 2001 but is now majority-owned by current and former employees after a staff buyout in 2010.

($1 = 0.7291 pounds)

