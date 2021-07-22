UK challenger bank Starling's losses narrow

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - British digital bank Starling said on Thursday that it had posted a loss of 23.3 million pounds ($32.04 million) in the 16 months to the end of March 2021.

The loss was more than half compared to the previous period ending in November 2019, as customer account numbers more than doubled to 2.1 million and deposits grew to 5.8 billion pounds ($7.97 billion).

Revenue rose by nearly 600% to 97.6 million pounds ($134.19 million), from 14 million pounds for the previous period.

The bank said it broke even in October 2020 and has recorded a profit every month since then.

($1 = 0.7273 pounds)

Reporting by Anna Irrera Editing by Rachel Armstrong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.