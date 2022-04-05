UK financial watchdog bulks up authorisation unit

Signage is seen for the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority), the UK's financial regulatory body, at their head offices in London, Britain March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has hired two new directors of authorisations, it said on Tuesday, as it fills 95 new licensing posts after industry and lawmaker criticism for being slow to authorise firms.

The FCA said Laura Dawes, currently interim director of strategy, and Dominic Cashman, currently head of integration at interdealer broker TP ICAP, will each become director of authorisation, starting in late April and early May respectively.

Craig Chapman, currently CFO of RTX RouteTrader, will become FCA finance director in May.

Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by David Goodman

