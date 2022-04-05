UK financial watchdog bulks up authorisation unit
LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has hired two new directors of authorisations, it said on Tuesday, as it fills 95 new licensing posts after industry and lawmaker criticism for being slow to authorise firms.
The FCA said Laura Dawes, currently interim director of strategy, and Dominic Cashman, currently head of integration at interdealer broker TP ICAP, will each become director of authorisation, starting in late April and early May respectively.
Craig Chapman, currently CFO of RTX RouteTrader, will become FCA finance director in May.
