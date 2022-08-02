UK fund manager Man Group flags volatility in near term

Aug 2 (Reuters) - UK fund manager Man Group (EMG.L) on Tuesday flagged potential volatility in the near term, while reporting net inflows 2.7% ahead of the broader asset management industry.

The company, which reported assets under management of $142.3 billion for the six-month period ended June 30, saw a 35.7% rise in its profit before tax to $380 million.

($1 = 0.8173 pounds)

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

