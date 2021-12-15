UK fund manager Schroders in talks to buy 75% stake in Greencoat Capital - Sky News

A man walks past the logo of investment management company Schroders at a branch in Zurich, Swtzerland November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Dec 15 (Reuters) - British fund manager Schroders (SDR.L) is in advanced talks to buy a 75% stake for about 360 million pounds ($475.52 million) in Greencoat Capital, which manages solar, wind and other renewables funds, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

A deal could be announced within a matter of days and the transaction could include an option to buy the remainder of Greencoat, according to the report.

Schroders and Greencoat did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

($1 = 0.7571 pounds)

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

