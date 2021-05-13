FinanceUK government to launch consultation on protecting cash - minister
The British government will launch a public consultation on legislation to protect access to cash this summer, financial services minister John Glen said on Thursday.
The consultation will consider a proposal to ensure access to cash within reasonable travel distances and evaluate which firms fall within the scope of the requirement, Glen told a webcast event by consumer group Which!
"The government believes the Financial Conduct Authority would be best placed to play a leading role in holding firms to account on access to cash so that the needs of consumers and businesses are met," Glen said.
