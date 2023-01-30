UK insurer Legal & General says CEO Wilson to retire















LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - British insurer and pensions provider Legal & General (LGEN.L) said on Monday that its chief executive Nigel Wilson will retire after a decade in the top job, with a replacement expected in about a year.

"Sir Nigel has agreed to continue as Chief Executive until the new Chief Executive starts and he will support a smooth transition following their appointment. It is envisaged that this process will take around a year," the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Ed Osmond











