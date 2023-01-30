UK insurer Legal & General says CEO Wilson to retire

Nigel Wilson, CEO of Legal & General Group PLC, speaks during an event to launch the private finance agenda for the 2020 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) at Guildhall in London, Britain, February 27, 2020. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS/Files

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - British insurer and pensions provider Legal & General (LGEN.L) said on Monday that its chief executive Nigel Wilson will retire after a decade in the top job, with a replacement expected in about a year.

"Sir Nigel has agreed to continue as Chief Executive until the new Chief Executive starts and he will support a smooth transition following their appointment. It is envisaged that this process will take around a year," the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Ed Osmond

