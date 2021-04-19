Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
FinanceUK launches taskforce for potential Bank of England digital currency - Sunak

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer (finance minister) Rishi Sunak attends a virtual press conference inside 10 Downing Street in central London, Britain March 3, 2021. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS

British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced on Monday the launch of a new taskforce for a potential Bank of England central bank digital currency and other measures to promote international share-trading.

"We're launching a new taskforce between the Treasury and the Bank of England to coordinate exploratory work on a potential central bank digital currency," Sunak told a financial industry conference.

"Alongside this we will set up a new financial market infrastructure 'sandbox' for firms innovating with technologies like distributed ledger technologies," he added.

Sunak also said the government would consult on capital market reforms such as easing curbs on share trading, while ensuring "the highest possible regulatory standards".

