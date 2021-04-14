Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
FinanceUK lawmakers to probe Greensill failure, and Treasury's response

A British parliamentary committee said it will launch an inquiry into the failure of Greensill Capital and how the finance ministry responded to lobbying efforts which were made on behalf of the firm by former prime minister David Cameron.

"The Committee will focus on the regulatory lessons from the failure of Greensill Capital and the appropriateness of HM Treasury’s response to lobbying in relation to Greensill Capital," the committee said in a statement.

