UK lawmakers question FCA supervision of Odey Asset Management















LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Lawmakers on Britain's powerful Treasury Select Committee have written to the Financial Conduct Authority to question the regulator's supervision of Odey Asset Management (OAM) and its founder Crispin Odey.

The letter sent to the FCA on Wednesday, and signed by the committee's chair Harriett Baldwin, follows allegations of sexual misconduct by OAM's founder, Crispin Odey, which were reported by the Financial Times and Tortoise Media last week.

Odey denies the allegations, and OAM declined to comment.

"Culture in financial services and the experiences of women in the industry are ongoing concerns of the Treasury Committee," said Baldwin.

Baldwin has asked the FCA to respond to a series of questions on the "nature and intensity" of its supervision and engagement with OAM over the last five years, with a response due by July 5.

Reporting by Iain Withers and Sinead Cruise, editing by Lawrence White











