UK lawmakers want stricter 'competitiveness' remit for regulating finance

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - British government plans to give financial regulators a competitiveness remit post-Brexit risk being ignored unless backed by clear performance yardsticks, a committee from parliament's upper house said on Thursday.

The finance ministry has said the Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority will get a secondary objective to avoid crimping the financial sector's global competitiveness when writing rules. read more

Britain's financial sector was largely cut off from the European Union after Brexit and bankers want regulators to help keep the industry internationally attractive.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Following a series of public hearings, the House of Lord's industry and regulators committee said in a letter to financial services minister John Glen on Thursday that an extra remit alone won't be enough.

"Consequently, we recommend that alongside introducing a competitiveness objective for the PRA and FCA, it will be essential to establish clear criteria and appropriate performance measures," the committee said.

Without this, there is a risk the objective could be ignored or have little impact, it said.

A broader reassessment of regulatory culture was also needed to keep rules proportionate and improve how regulators engage with industry to allow constructive and public challenge to planned rules, it added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.