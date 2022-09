LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - British lenders approved many more mortgages than expected in August, Bank of England data showed on Friday.

Mortgage approvals rose to 74,340 last month, up from 63,740 in July and the highest reading since January.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to around 62,000 approvals.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.