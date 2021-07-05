Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Finance

UK PM Johnson's spokesman: Morrisons takeover proposals are commercial matter

1 minute read

Shopping trolleys stand outside a Morrisons supermarket in Liverpool, northern England, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Takeover proposals for British supermarket chain Morrisons are a commercial matter for the companies involved, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"It remains a commercial matter for individual businesses as to how they're structured and funded so it wouldn't be for me to comment on specific firms," the spokesman said when asked if the government had looked at possible intervention in any deal.

Reporting by William James; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · 1:08 PM UTCNordic fund KLP excludes 16 companies over links to Israeli settlements in West Bank

Norway's largest pension fund KLP said on Monday it would no longer invest in 16 companies including Alstom (ALSO.PA) and Motorola (MSI.N) because of their links to Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

FinanceAsk us first before swapping Libor with 'risk-laden' rate, says UK watchdog
FinanceBritain proposes tech company listing reforms to catch up with New York
FinanceDidi cybersecurity probe blindsides shareholders days after debut
FinanceUK PM Johnson's spokesman: Morrisons takeover proposals are commercial matter