UK prohibits Russia's Sberbank from sterling clearance
LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday banned Russia's Sberbank (SBER.MM) from correspondent banking and sterling clearance, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last week.
The information was contained in a notice on the government website.
It follows remarks from Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss earlier this week that she would freeze the assets of all Russian banks, while bringing forward a legislation that would prevent them from clearing payments in sterling.
