UK prohibits Russia's Sberbank from sterling clearance

The logo of Sberbank in Moscow, Russia December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday banned Russia's Sberbank (SBER.MM) from correspondent banking and sterling clearance, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last week.

The information was contained in a notice on the government website.

It follows remarks from Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss earlier this week that she would freeze the assets of all Russian banks, while bringing forward a legislation that would prevent them from clearing payments in sterling.

Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James

