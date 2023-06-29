UK regulator consults on major reforms to insurance regulation

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) said on Thursday it would consult on the major reforms to replace the current "Solvency II" framework that governs Britain's insurance industry with a British version.

"These measures will reduce bureaucracy, facilitate competition, and support UK economic growth and competitiveness without lowering prudential standards or weakening policyholder protection," Sam Woods, chief executive of the PRA, said in a statement.

Reporting by Muvija M and Andy Bruce; Editing by Kate Holton















