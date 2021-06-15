UK subprime lender NSF plans $112 mln capital hike, hinges on regulator talks

British subprime lender Non-Standard Finance (NSF.L) said on Tuesday it was seeking to raise around 80 million pounds ($112.98 million) in the third quarter potentially through a share sale that would be backed by its largest investor Alchemy.

NSF, however, said the equity raise depended on talks with the Financial Conduct Authority concerning a proposed compensation payment scheme for some customers of its guarantor loans business.

NSF, whose loan book at the end of a pandemic-hit 2020 was just two-thirds of what it was a year earlier, flagged in February that it needed more capital in order to avoid covenant breaches.

Over the past year, complaints have surged against guarantor loans, which typically require a friend or family member to guarantee they will take on repayments if the borrower falls behind by companies. (https://reut.rs/3wq7ald)

London's High Court last month rejected guarantor lender Amigo's (AMGO.L)rescue plan that would have cut compensation payouts to customers for mis-selling loans, pushing the company to warn of a potential insolvency.

Another major subprime lender Provident Financial (PFG.L), which rebuffed a bid from NSF in 2019,said it plans to close its doorstep lending arm and exit the home credit market altogether after complaints against the business mounted.

($1 = 0.7081 pounds)

