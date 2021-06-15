Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Finance

UK subprime lender NSF plans $112 mln capital hike, hinges on regulator talks

2 minute read

British subprime lender Non-Standard Finance (NSF.L) said on Tuesday it was seeking to raise around 80 million pounds ($112.98 million) in the third quarter potentially through a share sale that would be backed by its largest investor Alchemy.

NSF, however, said the equity raise depended on talks with the Financial Conduct Authority concerning a proposed compensation payment scheme for some customers of its guarantor loans business.

NSF, whose loan book at the end of a pandemic-hit 2020 was just two-thirds of what it was a year earlier, flagged in February that it needed more capital in order to avoid covenant breaches.

Over the past year, complaints have surged against guarantor loans, which typically require a friend or family member to guarantee they will take on repayments if the borrower falls behind by companies. (https://reut.rs/3wq7ald)

London's High Court last month rejected guarantor lender Amigo's (AMGO.L)rescue plan that would have cut compensation payouts to customers for mis-selling loans, pushing the company to warn of a potential insolvency.

Another major subprime lender Provident Financial (PFG.L), which rebuffed a bid from NSF in 2019,said it plans to close its doorstep lending arm and exit the home credit market altogether after complaints against the business mounted.

($1 = 0.7081 pounds)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · June 14, 2021 · 5:11 PM UTCExplainer: What’s at stake for markets as U.S. debt ceiling looms

The U.S. debt ceiling comes into effect at the end of July, putting pressure on the Treasury to reduce its cash balance ahead of the deadline. That means more injections of cash into a financial system already awash with liquidity, a scenario that could further sink short-term rates and cause undue distortion in the overnight repurchase market.

FinanceCrypto sees 2nd week of outflows; ether posts record outflows -CoinShares
FinanceJPMorgan stockpiling cash, waiting for interest rates to rise -CEO
FinanceFed tiptoes towards the taper stage months before the curtain call
FinanceUK subprime lender NSF plans $112 mln capital hike, hinges on regulator talks

British subprime lender Non-Standard Finance (NSF.L) said on Tuesday it was seeking to raise around 80 million pounds ($112.98 million) in the third quarter potentially through a share sale that would be backed by its largest investor Alchemy.