UK watchdog fines ConvaTec ex-chairman Gent 80,000 pounds

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog said on Friday it has fined former ConvaTec Group chairman Christopher Gent 80,000 pounds ($97,104) for unlawfully disclosing inside information.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said Gent, a former chief executive of Vodafone, disclosed information about an expected announcement by ConvaTec relating to a revision of its financial guidance and the CEO’s plans for retirement.

($1 = 0.8239 pounds)

