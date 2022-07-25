UK watchdog fines KPMG $24 mln over Carillion, Regenersis audits

A banner for professional services network KPMG hangs above the Collision conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 23, 2022. Picture taken June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

July 25 (Reuters) - Britain's audit watchdog on Monday fined KPMG 20 million pounds ($23.93 million) after a probe into false and misleading information provided to the regulator over the audits of construction firm Carillion and outsourcing firm Regenersis.

The Financial Reporting Council also ordered KPMG to appoint an independent reviewer into the firm's current Audit Quality Review (AQR) policies and procedures. read more

($1 = 0.8356 pounds)

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.