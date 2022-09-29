UK watchdog tells insurers to help customers in cost of living crisis















LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Britain's insurers should help customers finding it difficult during the cost of living crisis to pay premiums on policies to avoid leaving them unprotected, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday.

"The FCA is taking action to support households, by writing to insurance industry CEOs to make sure their customers are protected from unnecessary products or add-ons and unfair penalties," it said in a statement. "Where poor practise is found, the FCA will quickly intervene to protect customers from harm."

Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alison Williams











