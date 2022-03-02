Ukraine asks Bank for International Settlements to exclude Russia's central bank

Kyrylo Shevchenko, Ukraine's Central Bank Governor, arrives for an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

LVIV, March 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian central bank governor Kyrylo Shevchenko on Wednesday called on the Bank for International Settlements, the umbrella body for central banks worldwide, to terminate the membership of Russia's central bank (CBRF).

"Excluding the CBRF and imposing sanctions against the Russian Federation by all international financial institutions is an important step in response to Russian aggression," he said in a statement.

