Ukraine c.bank revokes license of Russia's Sberbank subsidiary -Ifax

The logo of Sberbank in Moscow, Russia December 24, 2020. Picture taken December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/

KYIV, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine's central bank has revoked the licences and liquidated the units of two state-owned Russian banks, dominant lender Sberbank (SBER.MM) and development bank VEB, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday.

U.S., EU and British leaders targeted Russian banks with sanctions designed to punish Moscow for sending troops to Ukraine, a move that drew global condemnation and sent the rouble sinking to record lows. read more

Reporting by Polina Devitt and Matthias Williams; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova

