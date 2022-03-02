Ukraine central bank asks IMF, G7 to limit Russian and Belarussian access

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

LVIV, March 2 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian central bank on Wednesday asked the International Monetary Fund and the Group of Seven major economies to limit the participation of Russian and Belarussian representatives in their activities.

This would include banning them from attending meetings this spring of the IMF and the World Bank group, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by John Stonestreet

