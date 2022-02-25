Ukraine central bank bans payments to Russia, Belarus

The headquarters of Ukrainian central bank is seen in central Kiev, Ukraine, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KYIV, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine's central bank has banned payments to entities in Russia and Belarus as well as operations involving both nations' currencies, the regulator said on Friday, a day after Russia launched a full-scale invasion.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

