1 minute read
Ukraine central bank bans payments to Russia, Belarus
KYIV, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine's central bank has banned payments to entities in Russia and Belarus as well as operations involving both nations' currencies, the regulator said on Friday, a day after Russia launched a full-scale invasion.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
