UK's Beazley says chairman to exit in autumn 2022

Beazley logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

July 21 (Reuters) - British insurer Beazley (BEZG.L) said on Thursday that Chairman David Roberts will step down from the board in the autumn of 2022 to become chair of the Court of the Bank of England.

Roberts was the chairman of Nationwide Building Society before he joined the London-based insurance firm as a non-executive director in 2017.

Christine LaSala, senior independent director will chair the company's board on an interim basis, Beazley said.

LaSala, who has about 45 years of experience in the insurance industry, joined Beazley in 2016.

The company said it would soon start the process of identifying Roberts' successor.

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.