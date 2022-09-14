UK's Kwarteng seeks to scrap bankers’ bonus cap - FT

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Kwasi Kwarteng arrives at Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain September 6, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Sept 14 (Reuters) - British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng is seeking to scrap Britain’s cap on bankers’ bonuses, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Kwarteng argues the move would make London a more attractive destination for top global talent, the newspaper reported citing his colleagues.

Although no final decisions have been taken, people familiar with Kwarteng's thinking said he wanted to scrap the cap, introduced by EU legislation in 2014, as part of a package of City reforms, the report added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.