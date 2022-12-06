UK's Paragon Banking posts over 16% jump in profit on strong lending















Dec 6 (Reuters) - British lender Paragon Banking (PAGPA.L) on Tuesday posted a 16.4% rise in annual profit, helped by strong loan book growth and rise in net interest margins.

Operating profit came in at 226 million pounds ($275.4 million) for the year ended Sept. 30, up from 194.2 million pounds last year.

($1 = 0.8207 pounds)

