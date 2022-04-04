UK's Sunak asks Royal Mint to create an NFT, to be issued by summer

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves Downing Street on the day of the Spring Statement, in London, Britain, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak has asked Royal Mint to create a non-fungible token which is to be issued by the summer, the Treasury said on Monday, adding it was part of its forward-looking approach towards cryptoassets.

An NFT is a digital asset that exists on a blockchain, a record of transactions kept on networked computers.

Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija M

