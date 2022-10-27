Unicaja's Q3 net profit rises 77% from a year ago on higher lending, fees

The logo of Unicaja bank is seen on the facade of the Data Processing Center of Unicaja bank in Ronda, Spain, October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

MADRID, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Spain's Unicaja (UNI.MC) on Thursday said that its net profit in the third quarter rose 77% against the same period of 2021 thanks to rising income in fees and lending as well as lower costs.

The lender reported a net profit of 95 million euros ($95.69 million) in the July to September period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 93 million euros.

Unicaja's net interest income (NII), or earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose 4.9% year-on-year to 263 million euros ($264.92 million) in the third quarter, as higher interest rates are boosting retail lenders' margins.

Analysts expected NII to come in at 268 million euros.

($1 = 0.9927 euros)

Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks