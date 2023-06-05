UniCredit CEO Orcel says "up for more" when asked about future















MILAN, June 5 (Reuters) - UniCredit Chief Executive Andrea Orcel said on Monday he would be "definitely up for more," when asked about whether he would seek a new mandate at the helm of the Italian bank.

The former UBS investment banking chief arrived at UniCredit in 2021 and he comes up for renewal early next year.

"I love my job, I love UniCredit," he told a Bloomberg conference in Milan, adding he thought his work at the Italian bank was not done.

