Unicredit German unit to take significant portion of job cuts under new plan - source

A UniCredit logo is seen in downtown Rome, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

MILAN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - UniCredit’s (CRDI.MI) German arm is set to take a significant portion of the around 3,000 voluntary redundancies expected under the Italian bank’s new business plan, a person close to the matter said.

Bloomberg News reported earlier on Friday half of the expected job cuts would hit the group’s German operations.

UniCredit will unveil a new business plan on Dec. 9.

Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia

