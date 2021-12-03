Finance
Unicredit German unit to take significant portion of job cuts under new plan - source
1 minute read
MILAN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - UniCredit’s (CRDI.MI) German arm is set to take a significant portion of the around 3,000 voluntary redundancies expected under the Italian bank’s new business plan, a person close to the matter said.
Bloomberg News reported earlier on Friday half of the expected job cuts would hit the group’s German operations.
UniCredit will unveil a new business plan on Dec. 9.
Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia
