UniCredit hires former MPS, Nexi executive as No.2 for digital

MILAN, June 14 (Reuters) - UniCredit (CRDI.MI) is bringing in Giovanni Damiani as deputy to Jingle Pang, the Italian bank's digital information officer formerly at Chinese insurer Ping An (601318.SS), an internal note seen by Reuters showed.

Damiani will start on July 1 as head of Group Digital Excellence, the note said.

Damiani has been chief information officer (CIO) at Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) since 2015, after a previous role as deputy general manager at the payments group now known as Nexi (NEXII.MI).

He was also CIO at Banca Popolare di Milano, now part of Banco BPM (BAMI.MI), at Banca Nazionale del Lavoro, which is now part of BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), and at Deutsche Bank Italy (DBKGn.DE).

UniCredit's chief digital officer for Italy, Luboslava Uram, will also become lead for the group's retail business platform, effective immediately, the note said.

