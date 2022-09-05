1 minute read
UniCredit to offer loans, debt holidays to help clients cope with energy crisis
MILAN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Italy's second-biggest bank UniCredit (CRDI.MI) on Monday unveiled a set of measures to ease the pain of businesses and households battling with record energy and commodity prices.
UniCredit said it would offer 5 billion euros ($5 billion) in new loans to companies to help them pay soaring energy bills as well as an up to 12-month debt holiday on both commercial and household mortgages.
($1 = 1.0058 euros)
Reporting by Valentina Za, editing Federico Maccioni
