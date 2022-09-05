UniCredit to offer loans, debt holidays to help clients cope with energy crisis

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The headquarters of UniCredit in downtown Milan, Italy, February 4, 2016. Picture taken on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Italy's second-biggest bank UniCredit (CRDI.MI) on Monday unveiled a set of measures to ease the pain of businesses and households battling with record energy and commodity prices.

UniCredit said it would offer 5 billion euros ($5 billion) in new loans to companies to help them pay soaring energy bills as well as an up to 12-month debt holiday on both commercial and household mortgages.

($1 = 1.0058 euros)

Reporting by Valentina Za, editing Federico Maccioni

