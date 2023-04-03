UniCredit resumes purchases of tax credits from green building schemes















MILAN, April 3 (Reuters) - UniCredit (CRDI.MI) said on Monday it was resuming buying tax credits deriving from government incentive schemes to improve energy efficiency, after a halt to the purchases had dealt a blow to Italy's construction sector.

Beneficiaries of an array of green building tax schemes have been monetising the tax credits by selling them to lenders, which had however come to put a stop to the purchases.

Government measures have prompted lenders to resume the buying. UniCredit said it had also signed six agreements to sell on some tax credits to leading market players and it was close to finalising another 11 disposals.

Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Cristina Carlevaro











