UniCredit shareholders meet to approve latest buyback

The headquarters of UniCredit in downtown Milan, Italy, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Shareholders in UniCredit (CRDI.MI) met on Wednesday to approve an up to 1 billion euro ($999.7 million) share buyback, which will bring the overall capital distribution on 2021 earnings to 3.75 billion euros.

"This confirms the validity of our business model focused on high capital generation," UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel told the shareholder meeting.

($1 = 1.0003 euros)

Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Cristina Carlevaro

