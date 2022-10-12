Union calls for second round of strikes at Commerzbank subsidiary















FRANKFURT, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Verdi labour union is calling for a second round of strikes at a subsidiary of Germany's Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) in an escalation of an ongoing wage dispute, according to a flyer seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The strike is to take place on Monday through Wednesday next week for employees of ComTS, a subsidiary that carries out payments and compliance processes.

The latest industrial action follows similar strikes last week.

The union is calling for an increase in minimum wage to 14 euros ($13.59) an hour and a 1,500 euro energy bonus to be paid this year and next.

A Commerzbank statement said the strike would not have "any significant impact on operations".

($1 = 1.0301 euros)

