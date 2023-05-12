UnipolSai's first-quarter profits up 14% on higher premiums















MILANO, May 12 (Reuters) - Italy's second-largest insurer UnipolSai (US.MI) reported on Friday a year-on-year 13.8% rise in first-quarter net profits lifted by higher insurance premiums, despite higher claims costs due to inflation.

Consolidated net profits in the three months through March rose to 231 million euros ($254.28 million) from 203 million euro a year earlier.

Insurance premiums rose 12% to 3.9 billion euros thanks to a 5.5% growth in the non-life business, and 21.4% growth in the life business.

UnipolSai's combined ratio - a measure of profitability for its property and casualty division, its biggest revenue earner - stood at 94.4%, worsening from 93% a year earlier.

Readings below 100% indicate profitability.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

Reporting by Andrea Mandalà, editing by Alvise Armellini











