US bank deposits rose, loans ticked down in latest week -Fed data















April 14 (Reuters) - Deposits at U.S. commercial banks rose in early April, continuing a stabilizing trend after large outflows following last month's failure of two large regional banks and worries about the safety of the banking system as a whole.

Federal Reserve data released on Friday showed deposits at all commercial banks rose to $17.43 trillion in the week ended April 5, on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, from $17.35 trillion a week earlier. Loans and leases ticked down to $12.06 trillion from $12.07 trillion a week earlier.

Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chris Reese











