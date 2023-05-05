US bank lending edges up in latest week, deposits fall -Fed data















May 5 (Reuters) - Deposits at U.S. commercial banks fell in the week ended April 26, data released on Friday by the Federal Reserve showed, while overall credit provided by banks moved up.

At large U.S. banks deposits fell to $10.54 trillion from $10.61 trillion a week earlier, on a non-seasonal basis. Deposits at small banks totaled $5.32 trillion, compared with $5.34 trillion. Total banking system credit rose to $17.37 trillion led by an increase in loans and leases to $12.11 trillion from $12.07 trillion in the previous week.

Reporting by Dan Burns











