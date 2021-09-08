U.S. bank profits drop as industry slows reductions in credit loss provisions - FDIC

A combination file photo shows Wells Fargo, Citibank, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs from Reuters archive. REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. bank profits fell 8.3% to $70.4 billion in the second quarter of 2021 as firms slowed their reductions in credit loss provisions, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation reported on Wednesday.

While profits were still significantly higher than they were a year ago -- up 281% from the second quarter of 2020 -- banks slowed the rate at which they shrank the large cushions they built up at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. read more

In the second quarter, banks upped their credit loss provisions by $3.7 billion, but those provisions are still down significantly from a year ago, declining $73 billion, or 117.3%. Just 14% of banks reported actually increasing their loss provisions in the last quarter.

Over the last year, the share of profitable banks rose slightly to 95.8%.

The regulator also reported that average net interest margin for banks hit a new record low of 2.5%.

Loan balances actually grew slightly for the first time since the second quarter of 2020 on the back of stronger borrowing for cars and credit cards. Noncurrent loans were down 10.8% from the first quarter, led by a decline in noncurrent residential loans, which dropped 10.9%.

Reporting by Pete Schroeder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Mark Porter

